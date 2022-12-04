MALLORCAN actress Vicky Luengo has been nominated for a Goya award in her first major breakthrough role.

Basque-born Luengo is in the running for best leading actress for the Catalan language film Suro, which is the directorial debut of Mikel Gurrea, who has also been nominated for Best Director.

The film centres on the decision of a young married couple to abandon city life for a rural existence after inheriting a family home and the cork oak forest that came with it.

Luengo had had previous success with Riot Gear and she is now working on a series adaptation of Reina Roja for Amazon.