2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa with pool - € 162,000

Apartment La Duquesa / Puerto de la Duquesa, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 162,000

Charming and bright apartment with sea views in La Duquesa Magnificent sea views in one of the most prestigious urbanisations of La Duquesa. Very bright penthouse apartment has a skylight in the hall-entrance which makes warmy and cozy, leads to the living room with access to one of the terraces with beautiful seaviews, the kitchen leads a back terrace ideal for enjoying dinners al fresco, one of the bedroom has a skylight that gives plenty of light to the room and the master bedroom offers a private terrace with sea views and an en-suite bathroom. This charming apartment offers 3 terraces…