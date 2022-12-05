The gardens of a hotel in Madrid have been transformed into an ice skating rink to celebrate the festive season.

The Rosewood Villa Magna in Castellana – the first hotel of the Rosewood chain in Spain – launched the ice skating rink in its gardens, on November 26, and will be available until January 28 next year.

Along with the project, a new leisure and gastronomy space, called the Apres-Skate lounge, was also set up.

The new Apres-Skate lounge offers diners traditional Christmas meals.

Here, diners can enjoy a variety of premium seasonal products and typical dishes to enjoy at this time of year such as authentic raclette, onion and truffle soup, oysters, champagne and mulled wine.

Both the ice rink and the Aprés-Skate Lounge space will be open from Wednesday to Friday from 4-9pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 1-9pm.

The ice skating rink is free, but can only be accessed if you dine at one of the hotel’s gastronomy spaces; Las Brasas de Castellana, the Amos restaurant and the new Aprés-Skate Lounge space.

Reservations can be made at villamagna.fnb@rosewoodhotels.com and by phoning + 34 915 871 985.

