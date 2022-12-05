Home to 9 UNESCO world heritage sites, Barcelona is a historically and culturally rich city. It’s known for its diverse offerings ranging from sporting activities, architecture, gastronomy, and love of art.

If you add the excellent weather and beaches, Barcelona is a great place to visit. And there’s no better time to visit than the upcoming festive season. The city comes to life with plenty of events and activities to enjoy. It also offers all kind of services, including the option of booking luggage storage in Barcelona so that you don’t need to lug around with your things when you don’t need them.

Here are 5 reasons why you should visit Barcelona in December 2022.

1. Visit Sagrada Familia

The Sagrada Familia is an iconic landmark of Barcelona and has been under construction for over 130 years. It encapsulates the Spanish Late Gothic Design and Catalan Modernism and is an iconic example of Antoni Gaudi’s unique architectural style.

Visiting the Sagrada on any day is memorable. However, experiencing it during the height of the festive season will make it even more special.

2. Watch the Barcelona Derby

With numerous attractions and heritage sites, Football Club Barcelona is the city’s most popular feature. The club’s domestic, European, and international exploits have earned its popularity across the globe.

Moreover, it has produced or featured some of the best footballing talents. These include local talents such as Iniesta and Xavi and legends like Ronaldo, Maradona, and Messi.

To catch a glimpse of the club’s history and heritage, you can visit its stadium, Camp Nou. And there’s no better day for this than 31st December as Barcelona will be hosting city rivals Espanyol.

3. Plenty of Concerts to Enjoy Music

Music is an intrinsic part of Spanish culture. The city hosts a variety of concerts and shows featuring the biggest artists in the world throughout December.

During this period, you can catch an array of musical extravaganzas ranging from jazz to rock & roll and hip-hop to electronic music. The December concerts in Barcelona will feature performances by Simply Red, Nightwish, Rosalia, and plenty of others.

And if that’s not enough, you can wander around the city and enjoy its street performers.

4. See a Flamenco Show

Flamenco is a passionate and rhythmic form of Spanish music, dance, and song. It is an important part of Spain’s cultural heritage but has been popularized globally.

In Barcelona, flamenco shows are held at many venues throughout the city during December. If you’re lucky enough to attend one of these shows, you will truly be experiencing Spain’s culture first-hand.

5. Enjoy Barcelona’s Christmas Markets

Barcelona has beautiful festive markets where you can find unique gifts, sample seasonal treats, listen to live music, or soak up the atmosphere. Visit Placa Reial for its huge Christmas tree, Sant Jaume square for its fairytale illuminations, or Santa Llucia at the Cathedral.

6. New Year’s Eve in Barcelona

New Year’s Eve in Barcelona is a unique experience. Firework displays, spectacular light shows, and amazing street entertainment are some of the things you can expect for the upcoming New Year’s celebration.

So if you’re looking for an exciting way to end 2022, visit Barcelona this December. Whether it’s watching La Liga, visiting historical sites, attending concerts, or simply strolling around the city’s amazing markets – you will have a great time.