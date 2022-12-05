A NEW Christmas attraction has premiered this weekend in the capital of the Costa del Sol; a spectacular festive drone show.

Following the inauguration of the Calle Larios Christmas lights with its enormous celestial angels last weekend, and the debut of the video mapping lightshow on the south tower of the Cathedral, this weekend has seen a new Christmas attraction light up Malaga’s skies.

Festive images represented with 120 drones flying in unison from the port´s cruise terminal area have formed the most classic Christmas themes over the horizon of the calm bay waters.

The festive images included the formation of the Star of Bethlehem, the crowns of the Three Wise Men, Father Christmas, presents, snowflakes, a snowman, a Christmas tree and a beating heart, in an original display to wish Malaga happy holidays.

The show will be repeated on December 5 to 7 and December 23, at 8pm. Additionally, on December 9 there will also be a special performance at 8.30pm.

According to Malaga City Council, the best places to see the Christmas drone show is from Muelle Uno and Gibralfaro as well as in the port areas of El Palmeral de las Sorpresas and Plaza de la Marina.

