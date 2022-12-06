A GIBRALTAR man who drove down a local road over the alcohol limit last weekend lost his licence in court.

Magistrates banned David Pillinger, 37, of Laguna Estate from driving for 18 months and slapped him with a £500 fine.

Police arrested him during their Christmas Drink Drive campaign, which sees officer make more checks on Gibraltar streets during the festive season.

It was during one of these checks when they pulled Pillinger over at 1am on Sunday morning along Queensway.

When officers questioned him he answered in a slurred speech.

They then breathalysed him and found he had 89ug of alcohol in his blood.

As the local limit for driving is 35ug, police arrested him and took him to the police station.

A new test revealed he had 67ug of alcohol in his blood.

Pillinger pleaded guilty to drink driving and will now not drive for a year and six months.

Royal Gibraltar Police have warned partygoers over the festive season to take public transport or a taxi on their way home if they have drunk too much.

ALSO READ: