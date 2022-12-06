GIBRALTAR’S national museum will host a one-day seminar focusing on its Unesco World Heritage Site and similar natural parks in the nearby area.

Culture minister John Cortes will open the sessions on December 10 at the University of Gibraltar, which will feature talks on the Rock’s flora and fauna.

Special guest speakers of the event will be world-renowned professional nature photographers Jari and Kaisa Peltomaki from Finland.

The couple will be the keynote speakers at the Christmas National Museum Christmas 2022 Seminar.

The nature-loving pair run Finnature Ltd, a leading Finnish birdwatching tour company.

Jari is has written several bird and wildlife books and articles, judging many exhibitions on nature photography.

Kaisa, an EU project manager, got into nature photography when she met Jari and the two married.

Additionally, Stewart Finlayson will speak about Coto Donana, a large World Heritage Site near Seville which has its own fair share of problems.

His father Clive Finlayson will give a virtual tour of the old Laguna de La Janda, a popular stop-off point for migrating birds he wants to see officially protected.

The event, postponed for two years during the pandemic, is free to enter and open to all the public.

This year’s Christmas Seminar is an expansion of the Christmas Lecture that ‘now returns bigger and better,’ the government said.

“The museum is also responsible for Gibraltar’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site which will feature prominently in the seminar which explores the importance of nature and wildlife photography in the field of conservation,” the government said.

