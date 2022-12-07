Two trains have collided near Barcelona this morning, leaving more than 150 people injured. 

The collision happened on the train line in Montcada i Reixac, a town just north of Barcelona about 8am.

Emergency servioces scramble to get people off the collided trains. Photo: Twitter/ David_focus86

Emergency services for Catalonia said they had treated 150 people who had sustained mild injuries – five people were in a ‘less serious’ condition following the crash. 

People were mostly being treated for bruises, while there were no serious injuries, according to emergency crews. 

Emergency servioces lead people off the collided trains. Photo: Twitter/ David_focus86

Details about how the incident occurred were yet to be revealed. 

Ester Capella, the Catalan government’s representative in Madrid, told Spanish National Radio officials they were investigating.

