THE recent rainfall has benefited reservoirs in the western Costa and Guadalhorce area.

Nearly 70mm of rain fell in a short window between Monday evening, December 5, and early yesterday morning, Tuesday December 6, with La Concepcion reservoir benefiting the most so far from the heavy rain.

Thanks to this week’s current rainfall, the reservoirs of the province are looking better than they have in months.

In fact, the rain gauges have reached figures not seen since last March, giving a much needed respite from the drought that has plagued the area almost all year.

According to data collected by the regional government’s Hidrosur system, Hidrosur SAIH, La Concepcion reservoir, which supplies the western Costa del Sol, collected 60.2 litres per square metre last Monday.

However, the record rainfall was recorded in Coin, with the hydrographic station in the area registering a total of 67.5 litres per square metre between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, followed by the hydrographic station in Ojen which recorded 55 litres per square metre, then the Rio Grande with 58.6, Fahala with 47, the Aljaima weir with 40.4 and La Encantada with 36.

The hydrographic stations in the province which recorded the least amount of water were Torrox, with 3.7 litres per square metre; Torre del Mar (4.9); Alaucín (7.5); Cuevas del Becerro (7.7 litres), and Alfarnatejo (8.2).

In general, the reservoir levels in Malaga are starting to rise for the first time after months of losses due to consumption and evaporation, although a single rainstorm will not break the drought and much more rain is still needed.

READ MORE:

DROUGHT CRISIS: Viñuela reservoir in Spain’s Malaga equals all-time low

Spanish government to consider Junta’s request to transfer water from Cordoba to Malaga amid drought crisis