Apartment for sale in Estepona - € 178,000

Apartment Estepona, Málaga 0 beds 0 baths € 178,000

Gated residential complex located in a unique enclave, surrounded by golf courses. You will be able to enjoy the various communal areas such as the coworking area, gym, children's play area and garden areas. In addition, thanks to the good climate in Coste del Sol you will enjoy the communal swimming pool with saline chlorination all year round. This project has 68 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes of modern design with large terraces and top quality finishes, such as the fitted kitchen with electrical appliances: electric oven, vitroceramic hob, extractor hood, fridge and compact worktop. Each… See full property details