A new Emile Allais chairlift is the crowning addition to the Sierra Nevada ski resort in Granada, which launched its 2022/23 winter season at the weekend with an investment of over €20 million to improve its facilities and services.

The opening of the season coincided with the premiere of the new ski lift, a six-seater chairlift that improves on the previous one in terms of capacity, speed, comfort, and energy efficiency, co-financed by React EU funds.

A second new chairlift, the Alhambra chairlift, will be launched in a few days with similar characteristics.

The Sierra Nevada ski resort opens for the 2022/23 winter season. Credit: British Ski Center

Marifrán Carazo, regional minister for Development, Territorial Planning and Housing, hailed the new snowmaking system and its 105 snow cannons, saying it ‘allows the winter sports industry in Granada, on which so many jobs depend, to get under way.’

A new restaurant, Quesos de Suiza, located by the lower station of the Stadium chairlift, will be opened on the weekend of 17 December.

“This is the largest investment in a season in Sierra Nevada – more than 20 million euros – and a renovation that is unprecedented in the recent history of the resort,” said the Cetursa Sierra Nevada president.