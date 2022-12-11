Some of the UK’s top alternative stand-up comedians are heading to the Costa del Sol for a series of festive shows in the lead up to Christmas.

Organised by Stand-Up Comedy Spain, the shows will feature British comedian Dave Thompson, the actor who was fired from playing Tinky Winky in the Teletubbies series.

The comedian, described by Timeout Magazine as “the weirdest dude on the face of the earth”, has been busy with his acting career this year, appearing in The Munsters, The Last Kingdom and an episode of The Continental.

British comedian Dave Thompson, performing at the Kings Head in Crouch End, London, will head up the series of shows. Credit: Wikki Commons

Dave will be joined by Nik Coppin, Daisy Earl, and special guest artiste, Kirthy Iyer.

The shows will be held at the Cazbah Live Lounge (Mijas) on Tuesday 13, and at the Green House Restaurant (Casares) on Friday 16 December.

The final show will be held at the Ivy Sports Bar and American Grill (Gibraltar) on Saturday 17 December at 8pm.

Tickets for the shows cost 18 euros and are available from www.evenbrite.co.uk or from the Stand-Up Comedy Spain Facebook page.