The family of a 22-year-old American called Cody have lost touch with the youngster and are trying to get in contact with him.

Cody is 1.52 metres tall (5 feet), has blond hair and blue eyes. According to the family, he looks very young for his age.

Have you seen Cody?

His last known whereabouts were in Alicante, Spain, where he had been staying.

Cody would regularly get in touch with relatives by phone, text or Instagram, but has not contacted anyone since December 3 and his family have been unable to reach him. If you have any information about Cody’s whereabouts or have seen him, you can write to the Olive Press newsdesk at newsdesk@theolivepress.es or contact the family directly via their Facebook posts (follow this link or this link).