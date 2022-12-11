1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Malaga city with pool - € 198,000

Apartment Málaga, Málaga 1 beds 1 baths € 198,000

New Development: Prices from € 198,000 to € 330,000. [Beds: 1 – 3] [Baths: 1 – 2] [Built size: 61.00 m2 – 136.00 m2] The project is designed by the HCP Architecture Studio, distributed in a single building (multi- family) with five floors above ground and three basement floors below ground. A total of 23 homes spread over Ground Floor 3 homes, 1st Floor to 5th Floor 4 homes per floor. The car parking spaces are distributed in the 3 basements, as well as the motorcycle parking spaces. The storage rooms are distributed in the three basements and the ground floor… See full property details