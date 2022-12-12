A 13-year-old boy died suddenly while playing in a youth league football match in Málaga on Sunday.

The game was quickly stopped as soon as Marvellous Onanefe Johnson collapsed on the field and began to suffer convulsions.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene at 9.05pm but were unable to revive the boy despite their desperate CPR attempts.

He was declared dead on the football pitch.

The devastating scene took place in front of Marvellous’ younger brother, 12, as well as the other relatives and parents of the children playing in the match.

Marvellous was playing centre-forward for CD Puerto Malagueño, one of the most well-known clubs in the capital, against UD Los Prados of the Andalucia’s Third Division Youth League.

Thirteen-year-old Marvellous Onanefe Johnson collapsed and died during a youth league match on Sunday. Credit: CD Puerto Malagueño Ciudad Jardín G.I.

The club played tribute to their fallen player on their social media page.

“Yesterday was a tough day for CD Puerto Malagueño Ciudad Jardín G.I.

“From CD Puerto Malagueño, we offer our sincerest condolences to the parents and relatives after the tragic outcome.

These are very hard moments for our club, we have never experienced anything like this before. An angel has gone to heaven, life is very unfair.

Wherever you are Marvellous, we will keep everything in our hearts. R.I.P.”

The cause of death is currently unknown amid the wait for autopsy results.