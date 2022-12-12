Cinematic legend Tom Hanks was spotted taking a stroll through the streets of Madrid this weekend with his wife Rita Wilson.

He was in the Spanish capital to promote his new movie, A Man Called Otto, which he produced with his wife.

Rita Wilson at the photocall film ‘El peor vecino del mundo’ in Madrid on Monday, 12 December 2022. Credit: Cordon Press Tom Hanks posing for pics in front of the press in Madrid today. Credit: Cordon Press

Hanks, who was also accompanied by his actor son Colin Hanks, has previously declared his love for Spanish culture and cuisine.

Braced against the biting Madrileño cold and rain in scarves and winter jackets, Wilson gave her time to the few fans who braved the cold to see the star couple, but Hanks preferred to keep a lower profile and quickly disappeared into their five-star hotel.