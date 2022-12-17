CHRISTMAS cards sent by Spain’s Royal Family this year have a sisterly touch about them on the front.

The card chosen by King Felipe and Queen Letizia for the 2022 festive season features a photo of Princess Leonor, 17, and Infanta Sofía, 15, taken at Madrid’s Zarzuela Palace in the autumn.

The teenagers are seen smiling happily, with Sofía draping her arm around her older sister.

The King, Queen, Princess and Infanta all signed the Christmas card, as usual, with a handwritten message by King Felipe included as well.

The handwritten note says: “With great affection and our best wishes.”

Cards with the King’s message written in English are sent in reply to those who sent the family cards in English.

King Felipe will give his annual televised holiday address to the nation on Christmas Eve- next Saturday evening.