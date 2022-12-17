2 bedroom Flat for sale in Capdepera - € 220,000

Flat Capdepera, Majorca 2 beds 1 baths € 220,000

Fantastic apartment only 200m from the wonderful beach of Font de sa Cala. This apartment is located on the fourth floor of an apartment complex with elevator. Upon entering the apartment we find the living room and access to a terrace with enough space to place a table and chairs and from which you can see the sea between the vegetation in front. From the entrance and on the right side is located the small kitchen and on the left side we find the laundry room, which could also be converted into a second bathroom or toilet. There are also two bedrooms and a bathroom. From one of the bedrooms… See full property details