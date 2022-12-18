IF you live in the Torrevieja area of Alicante Province, then it is highly likely you may have come across over 20 collection points in shops and bars for the Helping Hand Food Bank charity.

It provides food, clothing and essential hygiene goods to local needy families.

Unsurprisingly things get even busier over the Christmas season, as they guarantee to send a bigger food parcel along with top quality toiletries and washing materials.

That’s been boosted by massive donations of presents for children with special lists of names and ages compiled to ensure the youngsters get the right kind of gift.

The presents are then distributed, along with food and toiletries, on four delivery days leading up to Christmas, with this Monday seeing the whole process concluded.

Organiser Fiona Gallagher set up Helping Hand from small roots.

“This all started off from helping a family which opened my eyes to the hundreds that were sadly affected by the pandemic,“ she said.

“We also work alongside a wonderful association in Torrevieja to ensure that anything that is not used will go to over 600 struggling people,“ Fiona added.

The run up to Christmas has been ambitious with the charity publishing an extensive wish list of items that they wanted 500 each of.

That included tinned tomatoes, biscuits, and cereals through to baby milk and fruit juices for children.

Helping Hand has received donations from local businesses in addition to cash and cheques from individuals.

Their headquarters are on Avenida Deva 315, El Chapparal, Torrevieja, 03184 and are open to receive items on Tuesday and Friday between 10.00 am and 1.00 pm.

You can find A Helping Hand on Facebook or you can call on 611 692 846