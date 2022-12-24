IF you are doing some last minute shopping this Christmas Eve, then shoving in a few bottles of good quality cava into your trolley certainly would be a good idea.

The fizzy Spanish drink is refreshing and doesn’t burn a hole in pocket, despite some recent modest price rises.

It’s a popular all year round drink, but even more so during the festive period.

Spain’s OCU consumer group hired a team of expert tasters to sip 25 branded cavas easily available in supermarkets.

They say that Aldi and Mercadona offer the best value for the white fizzy drink.

The top cavas for taste and price are Aldi’s Vinart Semiseco at €2-19 and Mercadona’s Cabre & Sabate at €2.20.

The Vinart Semiseco was said to have ‘intense aromas’ with ‘fine and continuous bubbles’.

Cabre & Sabate received similar praise.

The OCU analysis also looked at alcohol content, sugar levels, volatile acidity, preservatives, and the use of other additives such as ascorbic acid(detected in seven brands), which is not needed if proper processing has been carried out.

READ MORE: