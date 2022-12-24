FATHER Christmas arrived in spectacular style this week to greet youngsters at Alicante General Hospital.

He was taken up on a fire truck ladder to surprise children at one of the windows of the hospital’s pediatric oncology unit.

Santa, armed with gifts, was hoisted up to say hello to the young patients who will have to spend the holiday season away from home.

It was the traditional annual visit to bring the magic of Christmas to the children with the help of members of the fire and rescue service of Alicante City Council.

Security councillor, Jose Ramon Gonzalez, said: “It is very important to bring Santa Claus to the little ones who are hospitalised in a strange place for them, and for a few hours we try to help to make them forget about their illness.”

Father Christmas and the firefighters walked round the ward handing out presents, and some of the children were allowed to go outside to see the fire truck and climb into the basket used to hoist Santa.

READ MORE: