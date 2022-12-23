IT’S a point of contention when millions of Christmas decorations shine and glitter across Europe every holiday season – which city has the greatest light display of them all?

A list on a reputable travel website has tried to bring an end to the conflict – naming the festive market and lights in Malaga as among Europe’s best.

Despite so much competition, Malaga made the top 20 list on European Best Destinations along with the Spanish capital, Madrid.

And there may be no better way to get into the festive spirit than a visit to a bustling Christmas market in one of Spain’s most beautiful cities.

And there are plenty of places to get your fill of mulled wine or sweets, or stock up on baubles or gifts.

European Best Destinations said: “Malaga is one of the most innovative destinations for Christmas lighting.”

They added: “At Christmas, the palm trees of the city are covered with Christmas garlands. You can enjoy many street concerts and buy original Christmas gifts in the shopping streets or in the different Christmas markets of the city.

“It is one of the most innovative destinations for Christmas illuminations. Each year Malaga offers an exceptional show to visitors from around the world who come to discover one of the most beautiful destinations to visit at Christmas.”

Other cities featured include Montbeliard, Nice and Reims, in France, Salerno, in Italy as well as Edinburgh, Vienna and London.

READ MORE