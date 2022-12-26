THREE quiet destinations located off the beaten path in Malaga, ideal to spend a peaceful New Year.

Malaga has plenty of hidden gems located in the middle of the mountains, surrounded by natural enclaves that not many tourists or even Malageños know about.

Towns with few inhabitants, where you can escape for a few days and enjoy some fabulous lesser-known areas, a good option for those who want to spend a particularly peaceful Christmas.

The Serrania de Ronda, La Axarquia or even the Guadalhorce Valley are some of the regions perfect to disconnect.

The Olive Press takes a look at three of the hidden-gems to be found in Malaga province.

The Acebuchal

The lost village of El Acebuchal is located in the heart of the natural park of Sierra Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama, close to the borders of Granada and Malaga.

Acebuchal seen from El Fuerte.

Surrounded by unspoilt mountains this 17th century hamlet, is a perfect place to stay for trekking aficionados.

El Acebuchal was an important staging post on the ancient mule-trading routes between Competa, Frigiliana, Nerja and the inland city of Granada.

The name Acebuchal comes from the Arabic ‘acebuche’ meaning olive, and the town makes a perfectly peaceful place to see the New Year in.

Abdalajís Valley

The Abdalajis Valley is a municipality of the province of Malaga, south of Antequera with a history that goes beyond the roman empire.

The Abdalajis Valley, a municipality of the province of Malaga.

The Abdalajis mountain range is home to varied fauna, a must for birdwatchers, being a place you can frequently see the eagle owl, the griffon vulture and the golden eagle.

A wonderfully relaxing place to stopover during the festive season.

Atajate

With a population hovering around 170, the white mountain village of Atajate, in La Serrania de Ronda is the smallest municipality in Malaga province.

Atajate is the smallest municipality in Malaga province.

The area surrounding Atajate has been occupied since at least the Neolithic period and makes the ideal place to escaping the hustle and bustle of the Costa.

If you’re looking for some quiet over the fiestas, this sleepy white village fits the bill.

