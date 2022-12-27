THE replica of the first ship to sail around the world has arrived at Malaga port.

The Nao Victoria will remain docked, and open to curious visitors, in the Capital of the Costa del Sol until January 15.

The historic sailing ship has arrived at Malaga port as part of a world tour to mark the 500th anniversary of the Magellan–Elcano expedition—the first circumnavigation of the globe.

Five-hundred years on, the historic anniversary is being celebrated with a world tour which includes this current stop in Malaga.

The original Nao Victoria, commanded by Juan Sebastian Elcano, left Sevilla in 1519 and returned to the same city three years later, in 1522, after circumnavigating the globe for the first time in history.

During its stay in Malaga, the public will be able to tour its decks and learn about the incredible adventures that its sailors experienced 500 years ago, as well as hear about the experiences of the current crew that continue to sail around the world today.

The replica of this historic sailing ship was built in Spain in 1991 following months of historical research in order to preserve many details and aspects of the original carrack, which disappeared en route to Seville from the Antilles in 1570.

The replica of the large merchant ship is currently docked at Muelle Dos in Malaga port and is open to the public from 10am until 7.30pm every day except December 31 and January 5 when it will be open from 10am until 2pm.

Tickets cost €6 for adults and €3 for children (between five and ten years old).

In addition, there is a family ticket available for two adults and up to three children between five and ten years old for €12 euros.

Tickets can be booked online at www.fundacionnaovictoria.org

