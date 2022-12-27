FATHERS in Spain should soon be able to use 10 days of their paternity leave before the birth, so that they can take care of the mother-to-be.

That’s according to the draft Family Law, which has been put together by the Social Rights Ministry and has already been approved by the Spanish Cabinet.

The changes are expected to come into force during 2023, ahead of the general election scheduled for the end of the year.

The Socialist Party-led coalition government, which is backed up by junior partner Unidas Podemos, has already made change to paternity leave in Spain. It is currently 16 weeks, which is the same amount of time that new mothers get.

This latest change will improve the conditions further for fathers-to-be.

In fact, according to news agency Europa Press, the text approved by the Cabinet states that ‘the progenitor person who is not the biological mother’ can benefit from this change, meaning that female partners will be eligible too.

