RENFE will start using drones to reinforce security in its main Andalucian train stations; Malaga, Sevilla and Jerez de la Frontera.

Spain’s national passenger railway company aims to have a birds eye view of its main railway facilities in order to reinforce security; help find trespassers quickly; keep everyone safe and prevent delays.

The drones will be fitted with special cameras with high quality zoom in order to keep watch of activity on the tracks, stations and manufacturing facilities.

In order for the drone surveillance to be carried out, RENFE has put out a tender to contract a drone security service with an investment of €3.5 million.

In Andalucia, the areal surveillance will monitor certain train stations of the different suburban railway hubs, such as Utrera and Benacazon, in Sevilla and Alora, in Malaga as well as RENFE’s Manufacturing and Maintenance facilities in Los Prados, the Sevilla San Pablo Base and the base in Jerez de la Frontera (Cadiz).

This initiative, which will be complementary to the current security services, seeks to act as a deterrent to all activities that could generate a risk for users, assets or company personnel.

READ MORE: