AFTER a two-year break due to Covid-19, today the taxi drivers of Pamplona will be volunteering their time to take 90 or so residents of old people’s homes out for a ride so that they can enjoy the Christmas lights in the capital of the Navarre region.

Teletaxi San Fermín, named after the co-patron of Navarre and which is also the name of the world-famous bull-running fiestas in the northern city, is the company that will be taking part in the tradition.

To organise the event, the firm has been in touch with a number of care homes, which will be visited by a total of 30 vehicles.

The initiative dates back to 2016, and is also celebrated in other cities around Spain.

Kiko Asín, the president of a taxi association, told online news site Navarra.com that the ‘convoy is a sign of gratitude to our seniors’, adding that they are ‘beloved’ members of society for the taxi drivers’, and that the initiative was ‘a way to repay the affection that they show us on a daily basis’.

