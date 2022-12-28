ALMOST 2,500 people have visited one of the most well-preserved Roman villas in Spain at the city of Rincon de la Victoria just a week after opening to the public.

The Malaga town granted free entry to the museum constructed around the archaeological site for the first week after it opened on December 19.

Considered the most important heritage monument in the town, the Villa Antiopa, as it is called, dates back to the third century AD.

An average of 600 people a day checked out the site, adding up to 2,317 visitors.

“We were clear that this unique project should be free in the first days of opening,” Rincon de la Victoria mayor Francisco Salado said.

“The numbers are very good, but they will go up during the Christmas holidays and, above all, when the word spreads about what Villa Antiopa truly offers the public,” he added.

People came from all over Malaga and even further afield to see the unique archaeological site.

British, French and Argentinians were among the visitors, authorities said in a statement.

Villa Antiopa includes 13 mosaics that represent Greek mythological characters which are unique in the Malaga province.

The exhibit will open every day in the morning and afternoon after the festive holidays.

Roman settlements flourished in Spain from 200 BC onward and help create the modern state we know today.

