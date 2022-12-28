HOTELIERS on the Costa Blanca are looking forward to a busy New Year’s Eve after two years of heavily reduced trade caused by Covid-19 restrictions.

The Alicante Province Hotels Association(APHA) says its members are expecting an average occupancy of 83.1% on the evening of December 31.

Alicante City’s average is so far 82.8% while the Playa de San Juan area of the city is projecting around 78.5% occupancy.

Around 20 member hotels in Alicante are said to be fully booked up.

AN APHA spokesman said: “These are very positive figures, which leave behind the bad data of 2021 and 2020 and are approaching numbers of the last New Year’s Eve before the pandemic.”

The Benidorm-based HOSBEC hoteliers association says that reservations across the Costa Blanca as of last Friday stood at 72%, rising to 80% in Benidorm.

It added that with last minute reservations coming in, it expected those figures to rise by as much as 10%.

The APHA and HOSBEC projections have not broken down bookings between domestic and foreign reservations.

READ MORE: