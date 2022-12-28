A big party to celebrate the New Year will run for over seven hours on Saturday on Benidorm’s Paseo de Levante.

An estimated 5,000 people are expected to attend the event organised by Benidorm City Council with the Abreca and Ociobal hospitality and nightlife associations.

The Paseo de Levante seafront and the Avenida de Bilbao will be the focal point to say farewell to 2022 and to greet 2023.

The party will start at 6.00 pm and run through to 1.30 am.

Entertainment will be provided by three local DJ’s.

Six giant LED screens will be erected for party-goers to enjoy the chimes of Big Ben at 1.00 am, preceded at midnight by the Madrid Puerta del Sol celebrations and the traditional eating of the grapes.

The New Year will also be welcomed by a big fireworks display.

Due to the pandemic, the Benidorm event has not taken place since 2019 and has attracted visitors from across Spain and from abroad- most notably from the UK.

Like in past years, care will be taken to position all of the loudspeakers towards the sea, to keep disruption to a minimum for city residents who fancy a quieter celebration.

