THE year 2023 will commence with temperatures between 1 and 3ºC above average in practically all of Spain, except in specific inland areas.

In regards to Malaga province, the last few weeks of the year have elapsed with almost spring-like weather and above average temperatures for this time of year.

Highs hovering between 21 and 23ºC are expected for the last day of 2022 and temperatures between 13 and 21ºC will welcome in the New Year.

Although relatively warmer temperatures are expected for the first days of January across the whole country, Meteored’s expert, Samuel Biener, forecasts a change in the situation towards the second half of the month, with temperatures more typical of this time of year.

January is the coldest month of the year in Spain with an average temperature of around 8.4 ºC

