THE seven reservoirs in Malaga end 2022 at 37% of their capacity, with a total of 228 cubic hectometres (Hm3), which is 17 hectometres more than last year.

In a year in which rainfall has been scarce, in fact the year 2021/2022 has gone down in the books as the fifth driest hydrological year since records began at provincial level in 1961, and drought has become one of the biggest problems for both citizens and farmers, the rains of recent weeks have provided a much needed respite.

The Concepción reservoir is currently at 69% of its total capacity, holding almost 40Hm3, 13Hm3 more than last year.

Similarly, the Guadalteba, Guadalhorce and Conde del Guadalhorce reservoirs currently hold more water than a year ago.

The Guadalteba reservoir has 85 hectometres, one more than this time last year, and stands at 55.89% capacity.

The Guadalhorce reservoir, at 35% of its capacity, holds 45 hectometres, almost 10 more than in 2021 and the Conde del Guadalhorce reservoir, with 19 hectometres, four more than last year, is at almost 30% capacity.

Meanwhile, the Casasola reservoir has 10 hectometres, the same as it had in December 2021.

Unfortunately, the Limonero reservoir holds two hectometres less than last year and is at 40% of its capacity.

Likewise, La Viñuela, the largest reservoir in the province, also continues in a critical state, holding only 18Hm3 (11%) of its 164 hectometres capacity, and 10Hm3 less than this time last year.

So, though Malaga’s reservoirs end 2022 with 17 hectometres on average more than last year, the acute water crisis remains.

