TWINS aged nine are expected to make a full recovery after being poisoned by their mother in Barakaldo in the Basque Country’s Bilbao area.

The 39-year-old woman- named as Ana- then unsuccessfully tried to take her own life by cutting her neck several times.

All three were admitted to the Hospital de Cruces in Barakaldo on Sunday.

A Basque government spokesman said on Monday that ‘they are stable and out of danger’.

Ana has been discharged from hospital and taken under arrest to a police station.

Her two children were drugged with an undetermined toxic substance at around 10.00 am on Sunday.

Before losing consciousness after her suicide attempt, Ana phoned her ex-partner- and father of the twins- to tell him what had happened.

He called the police who broke into their home and took the children and their mother to hospital.

Eyewitnesses in Barakaldo reported a ‘heated argument’ in the street an hour earlier between the woman and her former partner.

He allegedly threatened to ‘take the children away’.

Shocked neighbours told local media that Ana treated her two children ‘very badly’.

One commented: “She raised her voice all the time at them and was violent towards them.”

READ MORE: