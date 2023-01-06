Filling up your car has become €13 more expensive in Malaga following the end of the Spanish government’s subsidy of 20 cents per litre at petrol stations.

According to the Ministry for Ecological Transition, the average price of 95 petrol in Malaga is now €1.63 per litre, up by four cents on December 27.

Meanwhile, the average price of diesel is up three cents to €1.69 per litre compared to a week ago.

Filling up a 55-litre tank, which is the average capacity for a car, now costs €93, compared to the average cost of €80.30 on December 27.

The cost of petrol has gone from €76.67 to €89.65 and the cost of diesel has increased by €13.

The end of the government subsidy coupled with a rise in oil prices have been blamed for the increase in fuel costs for drivers.

PUMP PAIN: The average price of a litre of petrol has gone up by four cents and diesel by three after the end of the government’s fuel subsidy. Credit: Cordon Press image

The price of a barrel of Brent closed the year at $86, up from $76 in December and is expected to continue rising.

Yet for the canny petrol pump enthusiast, there is a significant difference in price between the most expensive and cheapest petrol stations in Malaga.

The cheapest 95 octane unleaded petrol can be found at four petrol stations in Antequera at a price of €1.449 per litre.

This is well below the average price in Malaga province of €1.63 per litre. The highest price of €1.768 can be found at a petrol station in El Burgo.

The most expensive diesel can also be found at a petrol station in El Burgo at a price of €1.779 per litre, while the cheapest diesel can be found in Antequera at a price of €1.525 per litre.

The average price of diesel in Malaga province is €1.69 per litre.

It is worth noting that there is a marked difference between filling up at the most expensive and cheapest stations, with a difference of €14 for petrol and €17.50 for diesel.

