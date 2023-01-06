Ryanair has merely apologised to passengers and claimed a 2.5 hour delay on one of its New Year’s Day flights to Spain was just ‘minor’.

A Ryanair flight bound for Malaga was scheduled to depart Roma Fiumincino at 9.25pm on January 1, but it didn’t take off until about 11.50pm.

It descended into chaos about 11pm after some passengers could not be seated on the stationary plane any longer and stormed off the plane.

The furious passengers grabbed their bags from the overhead compartments and shouting ‘vamos’ they stormed off the plane.

The pilot made an announcement shortly after explaining what had happened, and that it contributed to a further delay as airport staff then needed to retrieve their luggage from the cargo.

“If anyone else wishes to leave, now is the time,” the pilot said shortly after the passengers stormed off the plane.

The plane landed in Malaga at 2.10am.

The flight was already delayed by about 40 minutes, and when it had finally started to move along the landing strip, it stopped suddenly.

The pilot explained to passengers aboard flight FR6138 that there was a ‘technical problem’ with the engine and the aircraft needed to be pushed back to where it had been parked.

There, engineers ran tests on the engines to determine if the aircraft was safe to take flight.

The plane eventually took off abpout 11.50pm and landed in Malaga about 2.10am on Monday morning, more than two hours after its expected arrival time.

Ryanair apologised and told the Olive Press the plane was delayed ‘ahead of departure due to a minor issue with the aircraft’.

“To minimise disruption to passengers, all passengers remained onboard while Ryanair’s engineers inspected the aircraft,” a spokesperson said.

“The aircraft was then permitted to travel and safely departed Rome Fiumicino Airport following a brief two hour delay.

“We sincerely apologise to affected passengers for any inconvenience caused as a result of this minor delay.”

