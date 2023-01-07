SPAIN’S national rail operator Renfe will spend €122.7 million on improvements to its freight network system over the next three years.

The money will be used to buy new ‘greener’ rolling stock and to introduce new technology across its fleet.

High-capacity train engines will be purchased and they’ll be powered by electricity of 100% renewable origin.

Noise reduction systems will be introduced for its rolling stock as well as an upgrade safety system.

Technology will also be used to identify and trace all of the goods that are carried.

Renfe says that a third of the money for the improvements has come from the European Union Covid recovery fund.

Contracts for all the projects will be awarded by the summer and work will be completed by the end of 2025.