FOLLOWING a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the much anticipated tradition of throwing sweets to the crowds returned.

Tonnes of sweets were hurled into the crowds across the whole of Southern Spain on the Eve of Epiphany, of which half were made in Ukraine.

A company based in the town of Salteras in Sevilla, together with another company from Cadiz bought 200 tonnes worth of sweets from a Ukrainian factory specifically for this years ‘Cabalgata de Reyes.’

Despite being destroyed by bombing during the war, the sweet factory in Ukraine is functioning once again thanks to the hard work of the employees who not only make sweets, but rebuilt the factory as well.

According to the manager of the Sevilla-based company, Francisco Manuel Arias, the purchase of sweets for the Three Kings Parade has always from national factories, however due to inflation and the elevated costs of flour and sugar, it was actually more economical to import sweets this year from Ukraine due to zero customs duties.

Staff from the Ukrainian factory have also expressed their satisfaction knowing that a lot of the Ukrainian children, currently refugees in Andalucia, will be ‘sweetened’ this year with sweets from their home country, handed out by Their Royal Majesties Gaspar, Balthazar, Melchior.

READ MORE: