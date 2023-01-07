3 bedroom Apartment for sale in San Roque with pool - € 418,000

San Roque, Cádiz 3 beds 2 baths € 418,000

3 bedroom groundfloor aparment in the exclusive residential project “Emerald Greens” with contemporary Mediterranean styling located at the heart of the famous San Roque Club resort. The plot occupies a privileged position above the famous “Old Course” golf course which literally surrounds it. It is an emerald green oasis, with views predominantly over the sea, the clubhouse and of the intense colour of the greens. The interior of the homes is based on the “open plan” and “total living” concepts, giving priority to a spacious living room which leads to a large open terrace,… See full property details