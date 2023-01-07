DEMANDS for a proper street lighting system on a Javea urbanisation are coming to fruition this year.

Residents on the El Tosalet urbanisation had to pay for the maintenance and running of their street lights until they took Javea council to court.

A judge ruled the council had to assume responsibility for a network that was set up over 40 years ago.

A thorough appraisal uncovered many issues due to a lack of investment.

Work will now start this month to convert 577 street lights to energy efficient LED technology.

The €1.77 million project will take nine months to complete.

Conversion work will be split into four phases, starting with 114 lampposts.

Extra lighting will be installed and wiring will be changed including the burying of some outside cables.

The improvements though will bring temporary inconvenience to El Tosalet with the need for trenches to be dug on roads and pavements to lay down the underground cables.

It’s a second area of Javea that the local council has been ordered to take responsibility for, following work done last year to install lights and sewage networks in Portitxol- also at the behest of a court.