Mallorca is inundated each year with British and European tourists, and now Americans could be the next group to head to the popular Mediterranean island.

It comes as Mallorca was named as one of the top five destinations in the world to travel to this year by Forbes magazine.

Despite the Balearic island’s huge popularity among Europeans and the British, Forbes magazine said Mallorca had ‘stubbornly remained off the radar for Americans’.

But ‘only until recently’, the internationally-renowned outlet stated.

It comes as United Airlines last year launched the first ever direct flight from the US to Mallorca.

“It’s an easy one-stop through any European getaway, and once you get there you will find incredible nature, vibrant beach resorts and amazing Spanish cuisine,” the magazine said.

Mallorca has been ‘off radar’ for American tourists.

Between January and November 2022, Palma airport received 62% more flights from the United States compared to 2019, pre-pandemic.

It described the capital, Palma, as a ‘shockingly large undiscovered’ city.

It noted that many of the island’s countless charming and luxury hotels were previously ‘fincas’, restored medieval farmhouses.

Many big-name luxury brands have moved into Mallorca from St. Regis to Luxury Collection to Belmond, as well as multiple Michelin-starred restaurants.

“Mallorca is hot, hot, hot, and deservedly so,” the magazine said.

