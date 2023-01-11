SPANISH and Moroccan police have dismantled an alleged Islamic State cell consisting of three people ready to commit terrorist acts.

The Policia Nacional arrested two men in the Almeria area while Moroccan counterparts detained a man south of Agadir.

The detentions happened simultaneously but a statement issued in Morocco does not say when the arrests happened.

There’s been no official comment from Spanish authorities.

In April 2020, the Policia Nacional arrested Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, one of the most wanted jihadist terrorists in Europe after he landed by boat on the Almeria coast.

Morocco’s Central Office of Judicial Investigation said the three detainees would have ‘sworn allegiance to Islamic State’ and ‘showed their willingness to take part in terrorist operations’.

The alleged jihadists maintained links with IS members to recruit new followers according to Moroccan officials.

They added that Spanish judicial authorities are investigating the Almeria detainees.

