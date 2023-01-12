A lorry driver died on Thursday after his vehicle smashed into a truck on the AP-7 motorway in Valencia Province.

The horrific crash happened shortly after 4.00 am in the Sagunto area.

A lorry had broken down on the motorway with a second truck smashing right into the back of it.

Fire crews from Sagunto and Pobla de Farnals arrived at the scene with the cab of the second lorry totally embedded in the back of the broken down truck.

The driver of the vehicle that collided into the truck was trapped in his cab.

Despite being freed by firefighters, SAMU paramedics were unable to do anything to save his life.

The man was said to be in his fifties.