3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Corralejo with pool - € 270,000

Corralejo, Fuerteventura 3 beds 2 baths € 270,000

Terraced house in the North of Fuerteventura. House area 81.25m² Garden 110m² *Features of the house Housing on a 250m² plot, consists of a living-dining room, an independent kitchen with appliances, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a distributor, an entrance hall with a built-in wardrobe. It corresponds to an exclusive use of a 110m² garden/terrace with a swimming pool, including an outdoor parking space. *Facilities It has a supermarket, a bar/cafeteria and a pizzeria in the same urbanization. *Location 5.8km from the Center of Corralejo (8 min by car) 9.1km from the Great Beaches of Corralejo… See full property details