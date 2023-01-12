Corralejo, Fuerteventura

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 270,000

3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Corralejo with pool - € 270,000

Terraced house in the North of Fuerteventura. House area 81.25m² Garden 110m² *Features of the house Housing on a 250m² plot, consists of a living-dining room, an independent kitchen with appliances, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a distributor, an entrance hall with a built-in wardrobe. It corresponds to an exclusive use of a 110m² garden/terrace with a swimming pool, including an outdoor parking space. *Facilities It has a supermarket, a bar/cafeteria and a pizzeria in the same urbanization. *Location 5.8km from the Center of Corralejo (8 min by car) 9.1km from the Great Beaches of Corralejo… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.