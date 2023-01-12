TENNIS great Rafa Nadal has announced he will enter his own team into the inaugural all-electric raceboat season set to electrify audiences later this year.

The UIM E1 World Championship is a new form of competitive racing in which mixed gender pilots fly above the water’s surface behind the wheel of the new RaceBird boat, capable of reaching speeds of 50 knots (93 kph or 58 mph).

Nadal – a Mallorquin islander – hailed the championship’s ethos to preserve marine ecosystems and develop clean technologies.

“I’m really excited to be getting involved with a project like E1 that values sustainability and will make a positive impact on society as a whole, especially in coastal communities,” the Spanish tennis legend said.

The joint-record Grand Slam holder is not expected to pilot his own boat, however.

READY PLAYER ONE: Rafa Nadal has announced he will enter a team into the new electric raceboat championship

“I also like the fact that E1 has a clear mission and is committed to preserving marine ecosystems.”

E1’s sustainability strategy focuses on accelerating the development of clean technologies and blue restoration programmes that will help repair already damaged ecosystems.

Nadal’s new racing outfit will compete against other teams who have already signed up to participate in the championship, including the Venice Racing Team.

Nadal joins a growing list of sports personalities to own an E1 team, including current Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez’s team, affiliated with his native Mexico.

The date and location for the first race has yet to be announced, but cities such as Venice, Monaco, Miami, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Rotterdam are in the mix.

READ MORE: