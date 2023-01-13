3 bedroom Flat for sale in Casares with pool garage - € 350,000

Casares, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 350,000

The architectural style of the development is designed with a Mediterranean feel, combined with contemporary touches of singular beauty. This spacious home is designed in the style of the “total living” concept, where the living room, kitchen, and terrace are integrated into a single living space. As a part of a gated development, the apartment have 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, an impressive terrace and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. The kitchen is designed with upper and lower cupboard units in melamine with a “natural Swiss oak” colour finish, and have a white, 0.8 cm, phenolic… See full property details