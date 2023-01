Marbella, Málaga 1 beds 1 baths € 215,000

Magnificent 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Marbella.The apartment is very bright and spacious.fully equipped american style kitchen.Cozy terrace where you can enjoy wonderful views of the center of Marbella.In the heart of Marbella, a few minutes walk to the beach and the promenade.Close to all kinds of services, in an unbeatable location.For any questions, do not hesitate to contact us… See full property details