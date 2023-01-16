There were more than 700 reports of medical negligence in the Malaga province last year, new figures show.

According to a new report the Patient Ombudsman received 725 claims for alleged medical incompetence.

It was the second highest figure in Andalucia, after Seville where 825 complaints were registered.

Malaga’s figure represented a slight increase compared to 2021, when the province recorded 690 claims.

Last year’s 725 claims included both public and private healthcare, according to the delegate of the Patient Ombudsman in Malaga lawyer Damián Vázquez.

He said ‘the bulk’ of the claims were against the Andalusian Health Service (SAS).

Among the most denounced hospitals in Malaga were the Clínico and the Regional, in second and third place respectively, after the Virgen del Rocío, in Seville, which headed the list in Andalusia.

After Malaga and Sevilla was Córdoba with 386 claims, Cádiz with 271, Granada with 167, Almería with 99 and Jaén and Huelva tied with 74.

In Andalucia as a whole, there were 2,621 claims – 201 cases more than in 2021.

This represents a 7.5% increase, according to the institution. In addition, Andalusia -with an average delay of 110 days- “is the community with the fourth highest rate for surgery.”

Of the 725 claims it did not specify how many corresponded to medical delays and how many to alleged medical negligence.

But waiting lists for medical help was the major cause of the complaints.

