AN investigation spanning several months has culminated in simultaneous raids on six indoor marijuana farms in Alicante Province and Murcia.

2,181 plants were removed by the Policia Nacional.

13 people of Albanian and Spanish nationalities have been arrested with six gang members being imprisoned.

Alicante Province addresses were visited in the Elche, La Romana, Albatera, Tibi and Alicante municipalities.

In Murcia, there were police calls in Calasparra, Lorca, Cartagena, La Union and Los Urrutias.

The gang was led by a Spaniard who lived in Alicante.

The Policia Nacional in Elche and Lorca coordinated a probe into a network of drug farms inside rented isolated fincas in rural areas.

Tenancies were taken out using fake documents before the plantations were set up using sophisticated equipment to maximise marijuana production.

The finished drugs were then exported out of Spain to earn a hefty profit.

The criminals also used rented ‘safe houses’ to live in.

The properties stored their earnings and were heavily secured to avoid ‘take-downs’ by rival drug gangs.

