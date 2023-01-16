A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his mother in Malaga.

Policia Nacional arrested the 39-year-old on Sunday after the body of his mother was discovered at her home by her daughter about 9am.

Residents at the residential block on Juan del Encina street in the El Molinillo neighborhood reported hearing a ‘loud argument’ during the early hours that morning between the pair.

Police said the body displayed signs of violence.

Police have cordoned off the door of the home and the homicide group of the Malaga Provincial Police Station is now investigating the case.

The body was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Malaga, where an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

