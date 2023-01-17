WINTER is making its presence felt this week across Andalucia as temperatures plummet and icy winds cause havoc.

The arrival of an Arctic air mass is seeing gale-force winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour tear through southern Spain and causing a sharp drop of 6ºC in minimum temperatures across the region.

Lows of 3.7ºC are expected in Sevilla and sub-zero temperatures in the city of Granada—with up to four centimetres of snow expected to fall in the interior of Granada and Jaen, especially in the Sierra de Cazorla.

According to weather agency AEMET maximum temperatures will begin to recover on Friday, although the cold will continue to be intense until the start of next week.

READ MORE:

Gale-force winds down trees and injure two in Spain’s Malaga

Man falls 200 metres to his death in Spain’s Sierra Nevada